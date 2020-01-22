General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, shared a new short video on Twitter that appeared to show the Next Generation Squad Weapon – Automatic Rifle, or NGSW-AR.

The General Dynamics is developing two versions of the NGSW for Infantry and close-combat units. The NGSW-AR will replace the M249 squad automatic weapon, and the NGSW-R (Rifle) will replace M4 carbine. The NGSW is planned for fielding 2021 or 2022. Versions of the weapon are intended to be equipped with sophisticated technologies such as ballistic calculation, intelligent targeting and tracking capabilities, wireless communication and advanced camera-based capabilities.

The NGSW will combine the firepower and effective range of a machine gun with the precision and ergonomics of a rifle, yielding capability improvements in accuracy, range and lethality. The weapon will be lightweight, fire lightweight ammunition and have reduced acoustic and flash signature.

Soldiers will employ the NGSW-AR against close-, mid- and extended-range targets in all terrains and conditions.

The goal of NGSW is to improve lethality, mobility and situational awareness of the dismounted infantryman, scout and engineer to overcome adversaries and win on the battlefield.

The U.S. Army recently chose General Dynamics-OTS Inc., AAI Corporation Textron Systems and Sig Sauer Inc. to deliver prototypes of both the automatic rifle and rifle versions of the NGSW, as well as hundreds of thousands of rounds of special 6.8mm ammunition common to both weapons.