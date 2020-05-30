General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, was awarded a $3,4 billion contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command on 29 May for Hydra 70 rockets.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, covers production and engineering services for Hydra-70 rocket systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Also added that work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026.

Hydra 70 rocket used primarily in the air-to-ground role. It can be equipped with a variety of warheads, and in more recent versions, guidance systems for point attacks.

The rocket system provides the Army with affordable firepower matched to the mission for effective engagements and area suppression of a long list of lower-value targets on the battlefield.

General Dynamics said the Hydra rocket system contains three components: the MK66 MOD 4 rocket motor, one of the nine warheads, and the associated point-detonating, omni-directional, remote-set fuze(s). When these components are combined, they provide a tailor-made solution to the warfighter’s situational requirements.

Hydra-70 fires from the existing seven and 19-tube launchers and can be mounted on most rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, including: Apache, Cobra and F-16.

Today, the OH-58D(R) Kiowa Warrior and AH-64D Apache Longbow, as well as the Marine Corps’ versatile UH-1 Huey and AH-1 Cobra, carry the Hydra rocket launcher standard on its weapon pylons.