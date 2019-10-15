General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, released on Monday a one-minute video of its latest wheeled combat vehicle, the Stryker A1 Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS).

The company has released a video showing off the advanced wheeled combat vehicle, including its ability to an effective 30mm cannon attack.

The Stryker A1 MCWS is the next generation of the Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle Dragoon (ICVD), which is currently in theater with the Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Europe. Featuring a lethal 30mm cannon mounted on a combat-proven Double-V Hull chassis, the Stryker A1 Medium Caliber Weapons Systems was successfully live fired in August 2019. It provides a solution for the Army’s operational need for greater lethality in the Stryker fleet. This low-risk, proven solution is ready to meet the Army’s program timelines.

“Successfully live fired in August 2019, it gives warfighters precision lethality overmatch,” said in a video statement published on the General Dynamics Twitter page on October 14.

As to the Stryker A1, this wheeled platform provides unprecedented survivability against mines and improvised explosive devices. In addition to the combat-proven DVH survivability, the Stryker A1 also features a 450-horsepower engine, 60,000-pound suspension, 910-amp alternator and in-vehicle digital network. The Stryker A1 Infantry Carrier Vehicle is one of the most versatile, most mobile and safest personnel carriers in the entire Army inventory.

Additionally, General Dynamics took the opportunity at this year’s annual AUSA meeting to unveil its advanced variant of Stryker fighting vehicle features a 30mm cannon.