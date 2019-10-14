General Dynamics showcased a prototype of the newest air defense system for the first time in public during the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference in Washington, D.C.

The first prototype of the Initial-Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense vehicle (IM-SHORAD) made their public debut on 14 October at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. during the AUSA 2019.

“Filling an operational need for short-range air defense for the U.S. Army, the IM-SHORAD vehicle can fire Hellfire and Stinger missiles and a 30mm cannon,” said the company officials.

IM-SHORAD, mounted on a Stryker A1, applies an open mission command architecture approach integrating the Sentinel Radar, Forward Area Air Defense – Command and Control, a Stinger Vehicle Universal Launcher, M299 Launcher, and Line of Sight radios on a vehicle platform. The system can interoperate with the fielded Air Defense Interrogator and Blue Force Tracker systems.

Stryker is a common Army platform that is cost-effective, highly mobile, survivable, sustainable and transportable. This dedicated SHORAD capability adds a new operational dimension to the Army’s maneuver formation.

The Stryker A1, also known as the Double-V Hull (DVH) Engineering Change Proposal 1 configuration, provides unprecedented survivability against mines and improvised explosive devices. In addition to the combat-proven DVH survivability, the Stryker A1 also features a 450-horsepower engine, 60,000-pound suspension, 910-amp alternator and in-vehicle digital network. The Stryker A1 Infantry Carrier Vehicle is one of the most versatile, most mobile and safest personnel carriers in the entire Army inventory.

In a recent notice posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website, the service asked industry proposals in regards to an ability to deliver 144 IM-SHORAD systems with deliveries beginning in the fiscal year 2020 and final deliveries in 2024.