French Army formally inducted first Griffon 6×6 multirole armoured vehicles during a ceremony attended by Defence Minister Florence Parly.

The VBMR Griffon is a multi-role armored vehicle that will replace the French Army’s VAB armored personnel carrier.

According to army-technology.com, based on a 6×6 all-terrain truck chassis, the Griffon VBMR features modular architecture with a maximum gross vehicle weight of 24t. It is manned by a crew of two and can accommodate up to eight personnel.

The layout of the armoured vehicle is conventional with engine compartment located in the front section, crew cabin in the middle and troop compartment at the rear.

The French Army’s new multi-role armoured vehicle is equipped with a remote-controlled weapon station armed with a single 12.7mm or 7.62mm MAG 58 heavy machine gun or 40mm automatic grenade launcher.

Optional armament of the vehicle includes FELIN soldier system, 81mm mortar, and MMP medium-range missile.

Designed in accordance with high levels of NATO STANAG standard, the Griffon VBMR offers improved protection over VAB. It can withstand small arms fire, shell splinters, improvised explosive device (IED) and mine blasts.

The accepted of the first Griffon 6×6 VBMR (Véhicule Blindé Multi-Rôles) multirole armoured vehicle is a major milestone in the Scorpion programme’s history.

The new wheeled combat vehicles is one of the key new vehicles of the Scorpion programme, along with the Jaguar and the Serval, which renews the armored range of the French ground force.