FLIR Systems, a company that specializes in the production of thermal imaging cameras, partnered with aerospace and defense company Textron to develop next-generation robotic combat vehicles.

The Textrom-lead team has developed the Ripsaw M5 unmanned vehicle in an armed configuration that can launch a FLIR SUGV, Skyraider, and features a TacFLIR 280-HD, as well as a 360 SA system for situational awareness.

Ripsaw M5 is the 5th generation of Ripsaw providing speed, mobility and unmanned capability. The M5 can silently maneuver and keep pace with the current and future maneuver forces, pushing capabilities beyond the human formation.

The Ripsaw is intended to perform various missions including convoy protection, perimeter defense, surveillance, rescue, border patrol, crowd control, and explosive ordnance disposal. For perimeter defense or crowd control, a belt of M5 Modular Crowd Control Munitions (MCCM) can be mounted around the vehicle to break up crowds or non-lethally engage personnel with flash-bang effects and rubber bullets. Cameras provide 360-degree coverage for situational awareness for the operator.

The vehicle is received the modern portable, single-person-lift robot with dexterous manipulation for dismounted and mobile operations, called the FLIR SUGV. SUGV provides dismounted EOD technicians and other responders with a highly mobile robot that climbs stairs and manipulates objects. SUGV is carried and deployed from packs while on the move. The robot weighs about 30 lb (13 kg) with the manipulator and batteries installed. The SUGV manipulator lifts up to 22 lb (10 kg).

Also, Ripsaw M5 can launch SkyRaider Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). With its ability to carry and deliver multiple payloads up to 4.4 lbs, an open architecture, and one of the fastest, most powerful embedded artificial intelligence (AI) computing devices available on as UAS, the SkyRaider is redefining what’s possible with a man-packable UAS.

Additionally, the newest robotic combat vehicle features TacFLIR 280-HD high-performance land-based imaging system designed to identify and track smugglers, terrorists, or any other threat – day and night, and in the toughest terrain. Tailored for mobile deployment with high definition imaging and powerful optics and INS, TacFLIR 280-HD reveals the details necessary for long range vehicle detection, identification, and threat assessment.