The first US military convoy, containing soldiers from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, left Hagenow, Germany and crossed the border between Germany and Poland at the border crossing of Kołbaskowo.

The convoy, which included vehicles such as Humvees, Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks and Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTVs), is taking part in exercise DEFENDER-Europe 20. To limit the impact on civilian traffic, military vehicles and equipment are usually moved at night.

DEFENDER-Europe 20 demonstrates the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy a large combat-credible force from the U.S. to Europe to support NATO and respond to a crisis. Once in Europe, U.S. service members will spread out across the region to participate in various annual exercises with our allies and partners.

DEFENDER-Europe 20 will conclude with the redeployment of U.S.-based forces and equipment. U.S. service members will clear the training areas, return prepositioned stocks, move to ports and return to home stations, fulfilling the U.S. military’s commitment to the NATO agreements.