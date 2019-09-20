Famed U.S. gun maker Colt has received a $41,9 million foreign military sales contract for M4 series 5.56 mm carbines, according to a recent U.S. Department of Defense news release.

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted Colt’s Manufacturing Co. LLC to supply M4 and M4A1 carbines to Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Federated States of Micronesia, Hungary, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Macedonia, Marshall Islands, Palau, St. Vincent and Grenadines, and Tunisia.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2024.

The M4 series 5.56 mm carbine is a compact version of the M16A2 Rifle and is equipped with a collapsible stock, an adaptor rail system and a backup iron sight.

The M4A1 is fully automatic and incorporates an ambidextrous fire control selector. The weapon can be mounted with the M203A2 Grenade Launcher, M320A1 Grenade Launcher or the M26 Modular Accessory Shotgun System.

Designed specifically for lightweight mobility, speed of target acquisition, and potent firepower capability – the M4 delivers. Proven in military combat operations all over the world, it is in a class by itself as a first rate combat weapon system. The Colt M4 Carbine serves as the United States Armed Forces’ weapon of choice and the weapon of the 21st century warfighter.

The M4/M4A1 Carbine enables individuals and small units the ability to engage targets with accurate, lethal, direct fire.