Chinese state-owned broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) has released footage of the new armoured vehicle designed to clear pathways for troops and other vehicles through minefields and along with roadside bombs and improvised explosive devices during amphibious landing operations.

The new armoured vehicle based on the tracked-chassis and equipped with a mine-plough and line charges. Also, the new vehicle is fitted with a unique turret with two linear demolition charge systems and rocket launcher.

Chinese television did not provide details about the new project, only adding that system creates a tank-width cleared a lane through a minefield and improves the mobility and survivability of combat engineers while having the speed and ability to keep pace with the maneuver force.

Meanwhile, analysts quickly noted similarities between the new Chinese armoured vehicle and the U.S. military mine- and explosives-clearing vehicle, based on the M1 Abrams-chassis. U.S.-made vehicle that called the Assault Breacher Vehicle or ABV has similar technical characteristics.

The Assault Breacher Vehicle is based on a modified M1A1 Abrams main battle tank chassis. The Breacher is fitted with two launchers for mine clearing line charges, mounted on the rear of the superstructure. These are rockets, carrying explosives up to 100-150 m forward, detonating mines, bombs or IEDs at a safe distance. In this way it makes safety lanes in the minefields for troops and armored vehicles.

The Assault Breacher Vehicle is operated by a crew of two, including commander and driver. It has an option for remote control and can be operated from a distance without the crew.