A cargo train carrying U.S. military vehicles and trucks derailed at the Alabama-Florida state line, on Saturday morning, North Escambia reported.

About five cars of a CSX train hauling military equipment derailed at the Alabama-Florida state line.

The trucks and special military vehicles left the track coming out of the railyard in Flomaton, just a few feet north of a street known as Alley 5 in Century. There were no injuries reported.

The entire train was carrying military vehicles and equipment on flatbed railcars. The derailment blocked the railroad crossings at Old Flomaton Road and East Cottage Street in Century.