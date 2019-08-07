The new Compact Laser Weapon System, developed by the U.S. aerospace giant Boeing, has proved its ability to counter unmanned aerial system (UAS) threats.

The Boeing Company announced on its Twitter account that in a recent test, Compact Laser Weapon System hit 19 out of 19 moving targets.

The Compact Laser Weapon Systems, or CLWS, is a portable laser system and can stand alone or pair with weapon platforms on vehicles or ships. Silent, invisible and precise—CLWS harnesses directed energy on its targets.

According toAFCEA International, for ground-based applications, the weapon can be placed on a tripod and on top of its corresponding military container, which houses the electric power and cooling subsystems.

The Silent Strike uses a 2 kW laser. The full laser weapon system, including the command-and-control and fire control components, are packed into a small shipping container. The total weight of a single CLWS system, including the container, is 2,267.96 kg.

Boeing’s Directed Energy expertise extends from the High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator – a laser system that has tracked and destroyed mortar rounds and unmanned aerial vehicles – to Compact Laser Weapon Systems that can stand alone or pair with weapon platforms on vehicles or ships. Directed Energy systems – powered by a vehicle’s or vessel’s diesel fuel supply or on-board power – deny and defeat threats with precision. With a low cost per shot and an infinite magazine, Directed Energy systems are effective over land, air and sea.