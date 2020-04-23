Boeing, an America’s biggest plane maker, has announced that it has set a new milestone in the Apache program – delivered the 500th AH-64E Apache attack helicopter.

Production, flight test and deliveries of the AH-64E Apache helicopter continue at the Boeing site in Mesa, Arizona, according to a company news release.

With 500 AH-64E Apaches in service with the United States Army and defense forces around the world, the ‘Echo’ model provides enhanced performance; joint digital interoperability; situational awareness and survivability with reduced operational and support costs.

First delivered in 2011, the AH-64E has been used in combat operations and peacekeeping efforts. Planned modernization of this multi-role combat helicopter ensures it is ready to fulfill operational requirements globally.

The AH-64 Apache was designed to be an extremely tough survivor under combat. The prototype Apache made its first flight in 1975 as the YAH-64, and in 1976, Hughes received a full-scale development contract. In 1982, the Army approved the program, now known as AH-64A Apache, for production. Deliveries began from the McDonnell Douglas plant at Mesa, Ariz., in 1984 — the year Hughes Helicopters became part of McDonnell Douglas.

The U.S. Army Apache fleet has accumulated more than 4.5 million flight hours. With more than 2,400 Apaches delivered to customers around the world, Boeing is committed to the continuous modernization of the program to ensure that AH-64 capabilities outpace adversaries to maintain battlefield dominance today and for decades to come.