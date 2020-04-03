Boeing has suspended operations at its Ridley Township, Pennsylvania facilities due to the spread of coronavirus, the company said Thursday.

The site includes manufacturing and production facilities for military rotorcraft such as the H-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, the MH-139A Grey Wolf multi-mission helicopter and the V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft for defense customers, Boeing said.

“Suspending operations at our vital military rotorcraft facilities is a serious step, but a necessary one for the health and safety of our employees and their communities,” affirmed Boeing vertical lift VP and GM and Philadelphia site senior executive Steve Parker. “We’re working closely with government and public health officials in the tri-state region. We’re also in contact with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders affected by this temporary suspension as we assist in the national effort to combat the spread of Covid-19.”

Operations will stop at end of day on Friday, April 3, and resume on April 20.

While production was suspended, deep cleaning activities would be carried out at buildings in the complex. The company would also set out strict criteria for a resumption of work.

Boeing also announced a two-week suspension of production operations in all facilities in the Seattle area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. aerospace giant operates two commercial aviation production facilities in the Seattle area, one in Everett and another in Renton. Everett facility is the largest building in the world and produces airplanes like the 777s, 787s, 767s and 747s– along with the Air Force’s KC-46 Pegasus refueling tanker. About 30,000 people work there.

Its plant in Renton, south of Seattle, produces the 737 line and Navy’s P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft. About 12,000 work there.