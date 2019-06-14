The U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has confirmed that it had got $194,2 million order for delivering additional next-generation Chinooks to U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command in 2021.

The aerospace giant announced Thursday that the $194 million contract is for the second lot of next-generation MH-47G Block II aircraft, to be delivered starting in 2021 for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. Block II Chinooks feature technological advancements to extend the fleet’s service life and enhance performance.

“The MH-47G is the world’s best, most reliable heavy-lift helicopter and will help Special Operations execute their difficult missions,” said Chuck Dabundo, vice president and MH-47 program manager. “Nearly a quarter of the Special Ops fleet is now on contract for Block II, and we look forward to delivering this capability to them on schedule.”

The Army has a large number of MH-47G Chinook helicopters. Boeing is now on contract for a total of 15 MH-47G Block II Chinooks. The first MH-47G Block II aircraft is scheduled to begin final assembly this year.

The Boeing MH-47G is a special operations variant of the CH-47 ChinookThe MH-47G is used in heavy-lift missions such as the transportation of troops, ammunition, vehicles, equipment, fuel and supplies, as well as civil and humanitarian relief missions.

The helicopter can conduct long-range missions at low level, in adverse weather conditions during the day / at night. multi-role, heavy-lift helicopter.

The MH-47G configuration incorporates a number of production improvements to include the digital advanced flight control system, more robust, improved monolithic machined-frames, and improved air transportability.