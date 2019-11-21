U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has received a potential $232 million delivery order under a five-year basic ordering agreement with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency to provide global material support for the AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

“This is a five-year base contract with one four-year option period,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by U.S. Department of Defense. “Locations of performance are Missouri and Arizona, with a Nov. 18, 2024, performance completion date.”

It also reported that using military service is Army.

The AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook are a major part of the U.S. Army’s helicopter fleet.

The AH-64 Apache is the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopter and is used by the U.S. Army and a growing number of international defense forces.

The U.S. Army Apache fleet has accumulated (as of July 2016) more than 4.2 million flight hours since the first AH-64A was delivered to the U.S. Army in January 1984.

As to Chinook, this is the Army’s only heavy-lift cargo helicopter supporting combat and other critical operations.

The CH-47 tactically transports forces and associated equipment and provides routine aerial sustainment of maneuver forces. Secondary missions the Chinook executes to support Soldiers and commanders include medical evacuation, search and rescue, parachute drops, disaster relief and aircraft recovery.