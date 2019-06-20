The U.S. aerospace giant Boeing and international defense company Nammo signed a teaming agreement to jointly develop and produce the next generation of extended range artillery projectiles.

New strategic agreement leverages the companies’ combined expertise in guided munitions, projectiles and ramjet propulsion.

Aims to provide artillery projectiles capable of delivering highly accurate extended range fires.

“Boeing is a world leader in precision guided munitions and Nammo is a world leader in projectiles and propulsion. We look forward to building a best in class industry team that will deliver operational capability and industrial value to both countries,” said Maria Laine, vice president, International Strategic Partnerships for Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

The partnership is a result of the growing need by U.S. and allied forces to address the range gap between their own artillery systems and those operated by potential adversaries. Today the U.S. Army ranks the introduction of long range precision fires as its highest acquisition priority, with several allied countries also showing interest in acquiring similar capabilities.

“We are really pleased to have partnered with Boeing, and together we have assembled a world-class group of engineers that will help us meet these new requirements,” said Morten Brandtzæg, Nammo President & CEO. “Boeing and Nammo also have highly complementary skill sets that will allow us to complete development far faster and more efficiently than each of us could have done on our own.”

The work will be performed by Nammo’s development team at Raufoss in Norway and by Boeing’s Phantom Works advanced research division in St. Charles, Mo. In addition to delivering a revolutionary new capability, Boeing’s investment into the 25-year agreement will also support the company’s industrial participation plan related to the acquisition of five P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft by the Royal Norwegian Air Force in 2017.

The Boeing-Nammo project is supported by both the Norwegian and U.S. governments and meets the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency industrial participation criteria for the P-8.