Bell Helicopter, part of American conglomerate Textron, plans to “pull the covers” off its newest attack reconnaissance helicopter at one of the largest land warfare expositions and professional development forums in the world, AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington D.C.

For the first time, Bell will showcase a full-scale mockup of the 360 Invictus attack reconnaissance helicopter, which it is offering for the US Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft-Competitive Prototype (FARA-CP) procurement.

The company’s website said that combining impressive agility and lethality with a modular open systems approach and sustainability innate to its design, the Bell 360 Invictus provides a low-risk path to fulfill the U.S. Army’s requirements for a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA), providing security and battlefield situational awareness until the fight is finished.

With an emphasis on a design that provides impressive capability with reduced complexity for improved affordability and manufacturability, Bell combined mature technologies with innovative processes to achieve next-generation performance in a highly sustainable aircraft.

The Bell 360 high cruise speeds and long-range capability combined with exceptional agility from hover to high speed make it versatile, survivable and lethal.

By meeting or exceeding the U.S. Army’s requirements, the Bell 360 Invictus will exploit terrain, employ lethal effects and develop information to keep soldiers on the ground informed-shaping the tactical environment to outmaneuver our adversaries. Backed by a designed-as-built manufacturing model and digital thread–enabled tools to enhance design collaboration, the Bell 360 Invictus is as practical as it is lethal. Bell’s program-based approach and digital toolkit make adapting and scaling aircraft faster and more streamlined than ever before.

The Bell 360 Invictus continues Bell’s decades-long legacy as the innovator behind U.S. Army’s reconnaissance aircraft, with renewed emphasis not only on capability, but also on low technical risk, affordability, survivability and lethality.