Bell, part of American conglomerate Textron, displayed mock-up of its new rotorcraft, 360 Invictus, during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) National Conference.

“The Bell 360 will deliver advanced battlefield situational awareness, as well as lethal options, in support of the maneuver force at an affordable cost” said Vince Tobin, executive vice president of Military Business at Bell. “The multi-domain fight will be complex, and our team is delivering a highly capable, low-risk solution to confidently meet operational requirements with a sustainable fleet.”

The Bell 360 Invictus’ design emphasizes exceptional performance using proven technologies to fulfill the Army’s FARA requirements at an affordable cost and on schedule. One example is the Invictus’ rotor system. This design is based on Bell’s 525 Relentless rotor system which has been tested and proven at speeds in excess of 200 Knots True Air Speed (KTAS). By incorporating proven designs and the best available technologies from commercial and military programs, Bell delivers a low-risk path to a FARA program of record.

This advanced aircraft will have a transformative impact through next-generation flight performance, increased safety and greater operational readiness—all to deliver decisive capabilities.

Source selection for the newest Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, or FARA, is underway as the Army’s Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team looks to award two vendors in March 2020.

After the Army makes a selection, the two companies will present competitive prototypes followed by a “government-sponsored fly off” in 2023, said early Brig. Gen. Walter Rugen, the FVL cross-functional team director. The Army will then transition the FARA into an official program of record.

“FARA is going to be the greatest armed reconnaissance helicopter in the world,” said Rugen.