The U.S. Army has announced on Monday the Battle Group Poland participated in the week-long, multinational Exercise PUMA 19, alongside Polish and Czech Republic units, at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Jun. 21.

According to 1st Lt. Kealy Moriarty, Exercise Puma 19 provided the Battle Group an opportunity to further develop and enhance interoperability between Allies and the host nation. The U.S. provided an Armor company and mission command support, the Croatian Blaze Battery provided Fire support, Royal Scots Dragoon Guard provided a reconnaissance platoon, and the Romanian Blue Scorpions provided Air Defense Artillery support.

“As the Battle Group Poland Task Force, we’re assisting with the training event by running the Tactical Operations Center (TOC),” said operations Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Empey. “We bring in information, process it, and then send it to higher- 15th MIB.”

With the support from Battle Group Poland, this Exercise is designed to showcase the Polish 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade mobilization readiness.

“We’re helping facilitate the training for 15th MIB in getting them ready for real-life situations.”

This Exercise is divided into four phases, which began with an alert that led to unit mobilization. The units then conducted anti-hybrid events, which tested interoperability between multinational Soldiers in situations such as rescuing personnel, handling IEDs, cooperation with local authorities, and patrolling. The Exercise then concluded with a joint live-fire event.

“This was a great opportunity for interoperability for the troops as well as the Battle Group as a whole,” stated K Troop Commander, Cpt. Marc Speciale.

The culmination event focused on offensive and defensive operations and incorporated a live fire exercise alongside the Battle Group and 15th MIB. U.S. M1 Abrams coordinated and fired alongside Polish BPMs during the night fire portions. The live fire tested the U.S. and Polish abilities to work alongside one another to conduct operations and one solid unit.

“The Battle Group’s success was due in large part to the ‘commo’ soldiers and liaison teams who worked hard to ensure interoperability by putting the communication jigsaw puzzle together,” said operations Maj. Justin Cassidy.

Battle Group Poland is comprised of U.S., Croatian, Romanian, and U.K. Soldiers and works alongside host nations’ 15th Mechanized Brigade as a deterrence force in northeast Poland.