British multinational defense, security and aerospace company BAE Systems has unveiled new configuration for the Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) called the Anti-Tank Non-Line-of-Sight.

BAE Systems portfolio continues to expand and the company showcased the demonstrator of anti-tank missile carrier during the Modern Day Marine Expo.

The demonstrator was fitted with remotely operated weapon station armed with NLOS long-range, electro-optically guided-missile launcher, Javelin anti-tank guided missile, precision-guided munitions and smart sensors. All weapon systems based at modular ACV platform that designed from the ground up to fulfill the complex mission objective of deploying Marines from ship to shore.

Also, the vehicle received a special modular platform for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Vision 60 ground all-weather long-distance recon bot.

According to Defense Daily, BAE Systems has started soliciting offerings to find an unmanned weapon system for the turreted variant of the Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV), with plans to award up to three contracts to evaluate options.

The ACV 8×8 platform offering is a unique mix of true open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability, payload, and growth potential to accommodate the evolving operational needs of the United States Marine Corps.

The ACV program was initiated by the U.S. Marine Corps in 2011 to replace its age-old amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) family, which entered service in 1972.

The Assault Amphibious Vehicle has been in service for more than 40 years, and many of its components and parts are obsolete and no longer manufactured. Because of this, the vehicles are becoming increasingly costly and difficult to maintain. That and the changing environment in which Marines find themselves plagued by the improvised explosive device threat has produced a need for a new, more survivable combat vehicle that can maneuver from ship to shore and beyond.