British multinational defense, security and aerospace company BAE Systems has unveiled the improved version of Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle during the 141st General Conference & Exhibition in Denver.

The new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) is designed to replace the 5 variants of the U.S. Army’s M113 Armored Personnel Carrier family of vehicles, which have been in service since the Vietnam-era.

First fielded in 1962, the M113 was ubiquitous during the conflict in Vietnam and has seen service in virtually every American military action in the ensuing decades. Though largely surpassed in both use and operation by the M2 Bradley, variants of the M113 continue in operation to this day.

The AMPV will replace the M113 in five mission roles: general-purpose, medical evacuation, medical treatment, mortar carrier, and mission command. The Army determined that development of the AMPV is necessary due to mobility, survivability, and force protection deficiencies identified with the M113, as well as space, weight, power, and cooling limitations that prevent the incorporation of future technologies.

The AMPV’s five variants: a general-purpose vehicle, mission command vehicle, mortar carrier, and medical evacuation and treatment vehicles– have nearly 80% more interior volume than their predecessor, and significantly more power and survivability. Cooling and electrical systems are also upgraded to accommodate both existing and future upgrades.

Although the AMPV uses a new hull design, a majority of subsystems are derived from existing vehicles. For example, the AMPV uses a common powertrain with the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.

The AMPV program entered low-rate initial production in January 2019.