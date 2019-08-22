The Pentagon announced Wednesday agreement with BAE Systems to provide active protection systems for Bradley fighting vehicle.

British multinational defense, security and aerospace company BAE Systems was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army for $13,7 million modification to contract for active protection system integration and urgent material release in support of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

Work will be performed in San Jose, California, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2020, according to a Defense Department report.statement.

“Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $13,688,402 were obligated at the time of the award,” said in a statement, adding that “U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.”

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle is a combat proven platform that provides outstanding survivability, mobility, and lethality and is an integral part of the U.S. Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT).

The combat vehicle of the past nearly 40 years, which, with the M1 Abrams tank, spearheaded the coalition victory over Iraq in Operation Desert Storm, already has undergone four major upgrades since its introduction in 1981.

In December 2018, the U.S. Army announced its intent to urgently outfit an armored brigade of 138 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles with the Israeli-built Iron Fist Active Protection System.

Also, some source reported that Bradley fighting vehicle will be equipped with the active protection systems, called Iron Fist, developed by IMI Systems. Iron Fist is an Israeli automated system that uses radar to detect and track threats and then takes action to eliminate them.