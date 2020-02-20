BAE Systems, the weapon’s manufacturer, has announced that it will be taking delivery of a large industrial boiler on the morning of Monday, February 24, in coordination with a transport company and Tennessee state authorities to the Holston Army Ammunition Plant.

The arrival of the oversized piece of equipment will result in temporary road closures and likely traffic congestion during the morning commute hours travelling eastbound along Highway 11W in the Mount Carmel and Kingsport regions.

BAE Systems is providing this information to the public so motorists who use this route at the scheduled timeframe can plan accordingly or map out alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience.

This boiler is the first of four being delivered to HSAAP on a 230-foot-long, 20-foot-wide dual-haul transport truck. The remaining three deliveries are scheduled for March 9, March 23 and April 6, but those dates are subject to change. Updates will be provided to ensure the community has the most current information, including on the HSAAP Facebook page and BAE Systems’ HSAAP webpage.

BAE Systems and Army customer are dedicated to doing everything possible to limit the disruption caused by these deliveries that are part of a critical modernization construction project underway at the ammunition plant. The four boilers are central to a new gas-fired steam facility that will replace the existing coal-fired power supply. This modernization effort is one of many the Army and BAE Systems are undertaking that will reduce emissions associated with coal and significantly increase energy efficiency. These boilers will meet current and future needs at the facility to support the mission of providing energetic munitions to the Warfighter.

The Army awarded BAE Systems a contract to design, build, and commission the gas-fired steam facility in 2018 with completion expected in 2021. BAE Systems has been the operating contractor for the Holston Army Ammunition Plant since 1999.