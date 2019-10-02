BAE Systems, multinational defense, security and aerospace company, opened the expanded facility in Elgin, Oklahoma that will make next-generation howitzers for the U.S. Army.

Legislators, community members, military officials, and BAE officials came out to celebrate the completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, KSWO 7News reported on Tuesday,

The expended 52,000 square feet facility will help deliver the newest M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, otherwise known as Paladin Integrated Management, the U.S. Army. BAE Systems is currently producing the M109A7 configuration for the Army in the low-rate initial production phase.

Jeremy Tondreault, Vice President and General Manager, BAE Systems Combat Vehicles, said the expansion happened because of three things, the community, congressional partners and the people.

“But really, the great people of Oklahoma who come to work every single day either at the fort or here and the BAE Systems to produce these kinds of vehicles for the United States Army to make sure that our soldiers have what they need so they can do their mission and come home safely,” Tondreault said.

The expansion allows them to produce more Howitzers for the Army. Guy Montminy, BAE Systems’ sector president, said they were able to shorten production time by adding a paint booth.

“We have also expanded the facility to provide additional heightened capacity,” Montminy said. “So that we can deliver future capabilities such as extended range cannon assembly for the mobile protected firepower.”