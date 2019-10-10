BAE Systems, Britain’s biggest defense company, said on Wednesday that it received $148.3 million U.S. Army’s contract to upgrade 43 M88A1 heavy-lift vehicles for an added capability to evacuate damaged or stranded combat vehicles from the battlefield.

This continues the upgrade of the M88A1 to the M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift System (HERCULES) configuration to increase power, maneuverability and survivability to reach the Army’s acquisition objective of 933 M88A2 vehicles.

“The HERCULES is an invaluable vehicle for the Army’s recovery missions,” said Dennis Hancock, director of Recovery Programs at BAE Systems. “We are proud to support the Army’s recovery needs and we will continue to work alongside the Army to provide upgraded solutions as their missions and requirements change.”

The more capable M88A2 tows, hoists, and winches 70-ton tracked vehicles used by the Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT). The M88A2 increases horsepower and upgraded armor protection including armored track skirts and applique armor panels. The M88A2 can maneuver more quickly and get a 70 ton stranded vehicle – and its crew – to safety. The execution of this contract will increase the total procured quantity of the M88A2 capability to 914.

Work on the program will be performed at the BAE Systems’ facilities in York, Pennsylvania; Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama and Sterling Heights, Michigan. Deliveries are to begin in February of 2021.