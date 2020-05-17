Ascent Vision Technologies, specializes in gyro-stabilized imaging systems and fully integrated solutions, completed the delivery of several units of the eXpeditionary Mobile Air Defense Integrated System (X-MADIS) to a non-disclosed US DoD customer, according to Gabriel Alberto Bazzolo.

The delivery, part of a major contract award, included the latest variant of the X-MADIS, which incorporates cutting-edge technology innovations for improved portable, on-the-move capabilities in combating small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS).

The AVT said that X-MADIS units are in service around the world protecting combat forces, civilians and critical infrastructure, as well as some of the world’s most influential leaders.

To provide forces with greater protection against hostile sUAS, the latest variant of the X-MADIS offers superior situational awareness by combining radar with a Radio Frequency (RF) detection sensor.

Multiple detection methods ensure no sUAS threat goes undetected, while offering greater reliability in detection, classification and locating of one or multiple sUAS simultaneously.

The rugged Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) imaging system delivers accurate identification of sUAS in all light conditions.

With high zoom capabilities, the system provides long range sUAS identification at day and night. With a powerful Electronic Warfare (EW) system for neutralization, the X-MADIS offers a portable, full-spectrum solution for combating sUAS and drone swarms.

Other enhancements include improved power distribution, simpler setup and deployment features and new hardware components for reliable Counter UAS on-the-move in rough terrain.

All components are integrated into AVT’s latest CUAS Suite software for seamless command and control of the entire kill-chain.