The Australian Government and Lockheed Martin announced on Thursday an agreement worth about 1.6 billion NOK ( $186 million) for delivery of the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) components.

The Australian Government, Raytheon Australia and Kongsberg announced the approval of the program on March 25, 2019 in a ceremony at Raytheon Australia`s new Centre for Joint Integration to be built in Adelaide, Australia.

“We are pleased that Australia has chosen NASAMS. The continuous technical evolution of the system and addition of users confirms that NASAMS is the most modern and advanced air defense system in the world. NASAMS, produced by Kongsberg and Raytheon, is the backbone air defence system for many nations in decades to come”, says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.

The NASAMS was selected for the Australian Government’s Short Range Ground Based Air Defence program known as LAND19 Phase 7B. Kongsberg is a subcontractor to Raytheon Australia.

NASAMS was in 2017 chosen for a Single Supplier Limited Tender process and has gone through a Risk Mitigation Activity, and subsequently passed Government approval marked at today’s event in Adelaide. NASAMS is a fully networked and distributed system allowing the Australian Army to counter complex air threats beyond visual range and, considerably increase protection of Australian soldiers.