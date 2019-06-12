The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office has announced on 11 June that Army’s new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) operator training continues at Fort McCoy.

Soldiers were required to operate the vehicle approximately 100 miles across multiple surfaces and scenarios. These included: steep slopes, tight turns, obstacles, rough terrain, city streets, night driving, highways, and high-speed avenues. Soldiers drove Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) through the cantonment area June 7, 2019, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of JLTV operator training.

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.

JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks. JLTV operator training at Fort McCoy began in May 2019.

The JLTVs are intended to replace the legacy fleet of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles.

As previously reported, the JLTV family of vehicles comes in different variants—general purpose, heavy guns carrier, utility, and close combat weapons carrier—all providing protected, sustained, networked mobility that balances payload, performance and protection across the full range of military operations.