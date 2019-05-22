The U.S. maker of leading-edge products and solutions for defense and aerospace Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) has unveiled wearable augmented reality technology during the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference in Tampa, Florida, hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association.

According to ARA’s representative, the new advanced system, called the ARC4 (Augmented Reality, Command, Control, Communicate, Coordinate) designed to delivers heads-up situational awareness for outdoor on-the-move applications.

Rather than looking down at a 2D map or smartphone device, the user sees virtual icons overlaid on their real-world view. ARC4 is an AR fusion engine that incorporates advanced head tracking sensors and algorithms, network management software, and an intuitive user interface to overlay iconic information on the user’s environment. ARC4 interfaces to daytime see-through displays and night-vision goggles.

ARC4, the leading augmented reality technology for dynamic on-the-move environments, enables the user to acquire time-critical geo-spatial information with their head up and eyes out on the environment, viewing geo-registered icons overlaid on the Soldier’s real-world view. ARC4 allows teams to perform tasks with high awareness of their surroundings, in close coordination with each other, and with enhanced safety and speed.

ARC4 software integrates with a variety of hardware vision systems and runs on a variety of computing platforms, including Windows, Linux, and Android. ARC4 integrates with existing command and control utilities, including TAK and Nett Warrior.

Also reported that the U.S. Army awarded ARA a sole-source contract in January to integrate its patent-protected state-of-the-art Augmented Reality software into current and future Army vision systems and Army vision device displays.