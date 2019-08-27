A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter is one of the most dangerous helicopters ever to lift off.

Apache is more than capable to take out 16 enemy’s tank or other armored vehicles during one combat sortie. Designed to get into trouble fast and put it down even faster, the AH-64 Apache comes bristling with ordnance, from an M230 chain gun firing 30mm rounds to Hellfire missiles and rockets.

During the semiannual multinational exercise, Combined Resolve XII, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany the 1st Squadron 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, and their eight AH-64 Apache have confirmed its ability to change the course of a critical moment in the battle.

“We’re able to go out there and maneuver effectively and get down low in the trees and really find those targets out far, up to eight kilometers, and engage and destroy them before they can affect friendly lines,” explains U.S. Army Capt. Eric Moore, apache commander, with 1st Sqn. 6th Cav. Reg., 1st CAB, 1st Inf. Div.

With the Apache helicopters, we’re able to get low in the trees to reduce our radar cross section from ground based radar systems, said Moore. Hovering low also allows us to mask ourselves against ground observation and provides better survivability should we be engaged. We can then break line of sight and move safely to another location.

The ability to get low also enables the Apaches to effectively support ground troops like the forty cavalry scouts from 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, who were out providing reconnaissance for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.

“For attack aviation, we play a critical role in terms of bringing a lot of firepower to the fight,” said Moore.

Each of the eight Apaches are capable of firing 16 hellfire missiles and 300 rounds of 30mm, giving them the ability to take out 16 tanks were they to engage each one with a missile.

“Everyone loves seeing the Apaches hovering that close, it really ups the morale,” added Connor.

“One Apache can change a lot but we bring three to four per mission, so ultimately were able to destroy and suppress a substantial amount of the enemy,” concluded Moore. “We are kinda the one that can come in and finish the fight once it’s starting to develop.”