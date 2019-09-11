U.S. premier manufacturers of ammunition, American Ordnance and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, will compete for orders of 133,2 million contract for the Modular Artillery Charge Systems (MACS).

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Tuesday that American Ordnance and General Dynamics-OTS will compete for orders of MACS M231 and M232 type for the 155mm propelling charges.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2024, according to the Department of Defense.

The MACS was developed as the propelling charge system for use in all currently-fielded 155mm howitzer systems. It uses a “build-a-charge,” incremental-based system, which consists of two configurations of modular charges: the M231, which is used either singularly (Zone 1) or in pairs (Zone 2); and the M232A1, which is used in combinations of from three to five charges to provide Zones 3, 4 and 5.

MACS leaves no residue in the cannon breech and eliminates the need to cut and/or retie bag charges.

The system further eliminates safety problems associated with destroying unused propellant. MACS rigid structure, symmetrical shape and low weight support maximum flexibility in tactical logistics.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.