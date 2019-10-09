Famed U.S. military vehicle maker AM General is to demonstrate its latest 155-mmm self-propelled howitzer, called the Brutus, at the AUSA 2019, one of the largest land warfare expositions and professional development forums in the world.

At the show, AM General will introduce the experimental Brutus 155mm self-propelled gun that was developed by a collaboration with The Mandus Group.

The Brutus is a 155mm truck-mounted howitzer for increased mobility and enhanced firing capabilities. Brutus mounts the same cannon as the M777 to a hydro-pneumatic, soft Recoil system for mounting on FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles truck).

Howitzer is capable of using a wide range of ammunition for deployment against protected and unprotected targets, to create counter-mobility obstacles to block the maneuvers of enemy armoured forces and to obscure or illuminate an area.

It is expected that new mobile truck-mounted 155mm howitzer could replace the M119 and M777 towed howitzers currently at service of the U.S. Army and Marines.