A massive shipment of the U.S. Army’s Black Hawk and Apache helicopters was spotted in Volos, Greece.

AH-64 Apaches, HH-60 and UH-60 Black Hawks from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, arrived in Volos, Greece, on 27 October 2019.

According to Army officials, the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade is arriving in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve to conduct bilateral, joint, and multinational training in order to strengthen bonds between allies and partners while building readiness and interoperability.

This is the fifth iteration of an aviation rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve.

Also stated that 3-CAB is bringing approximately 1,700 Soldiers, 50 UH-60 and HH-60 Black Hawks, 10 CH-47 Chinooks, 20 AH-64 Apaches, and more than 2,000 wheeled vehicles through two different ports to train with allies and partner militaries.

Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective European security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and other European partners of America’s dedication to enduring peace and stability throughout Europe.